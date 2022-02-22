보르 센 빌라 & 스파 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

팡아의 편리한 위치에 있는 Bor Saen Villa & Spa 숙박시설은 이 활기찬 도시를 탐험하기에 좋은 출발점이 됩니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것에 쉽게 접근할 수 있습니다. 본 숙소 주변에는 Bang Toei Health Promoting Hospital, Thap Put Hospital, Wat Tham Ta Pan 등과 같은 인기 명소가 있습니다. 보르 센 빌라 앤 스파 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. 본 숙소에서 프라이빗 체크인/체크아웃, 난로, 일일 청소 서비스, 세탁실, 휠체어 접근가능 등을 제공합니다. 호텔의 편의시설 중에는 평면 TV, 무선 인터넷, 개인 수영장, 금연 객실, 에어컨 등이 있습니다. 미니골프장, 수상스포츠 장비대여, 온수욕조, 사우나, 골프장(현지) 등을 포함하여 완벽한 여가시설이 구비되어 있는 호텔입니다. Phang Nga에 방문하는 이유가 무엇이든 Bor Saen Villa & Spa는 신나고 흥미진진한 휴가를 보내기에 완벽한 장소입니다.

