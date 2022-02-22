PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

博盛别墅及水疗中心 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1
通过
149条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
+15 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

博盛别墅及水疗中心位于攀牙，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。这家现代酒店紧邻邦托伊健康促进医院, Thap Put Hospital, Wat Tham Ta Pan等热门景点。 Bor Saen Villa & Spa酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。私人登记入住/退房、壁炉、每日客房清洁、自助洗衣店、无障碍设施只是 Bor Saen Villa & Spa 与市内其他酒店不同的部分设施。酒店拥有 79 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、无线互联网接入、私人游泳池、禁烟房、空调。酒店提供完整的娱乐设施清单，包括迷你高尔夫球场、水上运动设备租赁、热水浴缸、桑拿、高尔夫球场（现场）。无论您出于何种原因来访攀牙，博盛别墅及水疗中心都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是博盛别墅及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 博盛别墅及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

19/3 Moo 1, Tambol Bor Saen, Bor Saen / Tab Phud, Phang Nga, Thailand, 82180

