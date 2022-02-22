Bor Saen Villa & Spa - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Conveniently located in Phang Nga, Bor Saen Villa & Spa is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Bang Toei Health Promoting Hospital, Thap Put Hospital, Wat Tham Ta Pan. The facilities and services provided by Bor Saen Villa & Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Private check in/check out, fireplace, daily housekeeping, laundromat, wheelchair accessible are just a few of the facilities that set Bor Saen Villa & Spa apart from other hotels in the city. The hotel features 79 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including mini golf course, watersports equipment rentals, hot tub, sauna, golf course (on site). Whatever your reason for visiting Phang Nga, the Bor Saen Villa & Spa is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.