BANGKOK TEST & GO

V20 Boutique Jacuzzi Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

40レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
V20 Boutique Jacuzzi Hotel - Image 0
V20 Boutique Jacuzzi Hotel - Image 1
V20 Boutique Jacuzzi Hotel - Image 2
V20 Boutique Jacuzzi Hotel - Image 3
V20 Boutique Jacuzzi Hotel - Image 4
V20 Boutique Jacuzzi Hotel - Image 5
+22 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Ratchadaphisek, V20 Boutique Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Situated only 5 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. V20 Boutique Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, infirmary. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The property's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy a great location and services to match at V20 Boutique Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
V20 Boutique Jacuzzi Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す V20 Boutique Jacuzzi Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 20, Lane 3-4-1, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

パートナーホテル

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
との評価
487 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
との評価
75 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
との評価
730 レビュー
から ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
との評価
1116 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
との評価
2454 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
との評価
57 レビュー
から ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU