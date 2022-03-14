BANGKOK TEST & GO

V20 Boutique Jacuzzi Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
คะแนนจาก
40
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Ratchadaphisek, V20 Boutique Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Situated only 5 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. V20 Boutique Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, infirmary. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The property's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy a great location and services to match at V20 Boutique Hotel.

Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 20, Lane 3-4-1, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

