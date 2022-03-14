V20 Boutique Jacuzzi Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
40 reviews
March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Ratchadaphisek, V20 Boutique Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Situated only 5 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. V20 Boutique Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, infirmary. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The property's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy a great location and services to match at V20 Boutique Hotel.

Adres / kaart

Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 20, Lane 3-4-1, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

