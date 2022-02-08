BANGKOK TEST & GO

Season Place - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

41レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Season Place, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Wat Intharam Worawiharn, Talad Plu Market, Admire Tailors. Season Place also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, restaurant, laundry service, elevator. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, balcony/terrace. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Season Place is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

住所/地図

61/15 Petchkasem Road, Wattapra, Bangkokyai, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

