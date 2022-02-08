BANGKOK TEST & GO

Season Place - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
41 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Season Place - Image 0
Season Place - Image 1
Season Place - Image 2
Season Place - Image 3
Season Place - Image 4
Season Place - Image 5
+7 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Season Place, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Wat Intharam Worawiharn, Talad Plu Market, Admire Tailors. Season Place also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, restaurant, laundry service, elevator. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, balcony/terrace. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Season Place is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Season Place , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Season Place
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

61/15 Petchkasem Road, Wattapra, Bangkokyai, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
Bewertung mit
778 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
1763 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
Bewertung mit
1324 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
12884 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
Bewertung mit
3580 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
Bewertung mit
19 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
Bewertung mit
1352 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU