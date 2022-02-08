BANGKOK TEST & GO

Season Place - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
41 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Season Place - Image 0
Season Place - Image 1
Season Place - Image 2
Season Place - Image 3
Season Place - Image 4
Season Place - Image 5
+7 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Season Place, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Wat Intharam Worawiharn, Talad Plu Market, Admire Tailors. Season Place also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, restaurant, laundry service, elevator. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, balcony/terrace. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Season Place is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Season Place , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Season Place
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

61/15 Petchkasem Road, Wattapra, Bangkokyai, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
waardering met
778 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
waardering met
1324 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
12884 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
waardering met
3580 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
waardering met
2226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
waardering met
1352 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU