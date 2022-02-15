KRABI TEST & GO

Purin Resort & Restaurant - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5

70レビューによる評価
更新日 February 15, 2022
Purin Resort & Restaurant - Image 0
Purin Resort & Restaurant - Image 1
Purin Resort & Restaurant - Image 2
Purin Resort & Restaurant - Image 3
Purin Resort & Restaurant - Image 4
Purin Resort & Restaurant - Image 5
+26 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Purin Resort & Restaurant is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Krabi. With its location just 50 km from the city center and 25 km from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy daily housekeeping, taxi service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, airport transfer. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide linens, mirror, slippers, towels, umbrella to please the most discerning guest. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as snorkeling, private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Purin Resort & Restaurant is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Purin Resort & Restaurantゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Purin Resort & Restaurant
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

203 Moo 1 Tumbon Thalingchan Amphur Nuea Khlong Had Yao Beach, Thailand, Had Yao, Krabi, Thailand, 81130

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ダイヤモンドケーブリゾート＆スパ
6.7
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラヤヴァディーホテル
9.3
との評価
1023 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーンクリフビューヴィラ
9.1
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビチャダリゾート
7.5
との評価
634 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピースラグーナリゾート
8.1
との評価
3503 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンイン
7.9
との評価
2864 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビラプラヤリゾート
8
との評価
1021 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャダタイビレッジ
7.9
との評価
691 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU