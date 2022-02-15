Purin Resort & Restaurant - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

KRABI TEST & GO

Purin Resort & Restaurant

Krabi
8.5

70 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Purin Resort & Restaurant is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Krabi. With its location just 50 km from the city center and 25 km from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy daily housekeeping, taxi service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, airport transfer. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide linens, mirror, slippers, towels, umbrella to please the most discerning guest. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as snorkeling, private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Purin Resort & Restaurant is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.

주소 /지도

203 Moo 1 Tumbon Thalingchan Amphur Nuea Khlong Had Yao Beach, Thailand, Had Yao, Krabi, Thailand, 81130

