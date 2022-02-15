Purin Resort & Restaurant - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Purin Resort & Restaurant is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Krabi. With its location just 50 km from the city center and 25 km from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy daily housekeeping, taxi service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, airport transfer. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide linens, mirror, slippers, towels, umbrella to please the most discerning guest. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as snorkeling, private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Purin Resort & Restaurant is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.

203 Moo 1 Tumbon Thalingchan Amphur Nuea Khlong Had Yao Beach, Thailand, Had Yao, Krabi, Thailand, 81130

