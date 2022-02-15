Purin Resort & Restaurant - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi
8.5
rating with
70 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Purin Resort & Restaurant - Image 0
Purin Resort & Restaurant - Image 1
Purin Resort & Restaurant - Image 2
Purin Resort & Restaurant - Image 3
Purin Resort & Restaurant - Image 4
Purin Resort & Restaurant - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Purin Resort & Restaurant is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Krabi. With its location just 50 km from the city center and 25 km from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy daily housekeeping, taxi service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, airport transfer. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide linens, mirror, slippers, towels, umbrella to please the most discerning guest. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as snorkeling, private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Purin Resort & Restaurant is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.

Address / Map

203 Moo 1 Tumbon Thalingchan Amphur Nuea Khlong Had Yao Beach, Thailand, Had Yao, Krabi, Thailand, 81130

