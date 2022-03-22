KRABI TEST & GO

ピピヴィラリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.1

1206レビューによる評価
更新日 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ピピ島の見事な熱帯の島に位置するピピヴィラリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、アンダマン海沿いに専用ビーチのある聖域を提供しています。タイスタイルのリゾートには、予算と豪華なゲストの両方のための57のバンガローとヴィラがあり、スピードボートツアーやスキューバダイビングなどのアクティビティを提供しています。その素晴らしいレストランでは、ファイヤーショーと一緒に美味しい料理を提供しています。また、トンサイベイエリアで最大のスイミングプールもあります。ビーチからは、映画「ザビーチ」が撮影されたピピレイ島の景色を眺めることができます。ピピヴィラリゾート（SHA Plus +）を予約するには、ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信してください。

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ピピヴィラリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ピピヴィラリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

1/5 Moo 7, Ton Sai Bay, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81210

人気のフィルター

