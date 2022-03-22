ピピヴィラリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
ピピ島の見事な熱帯の島に位置するピピヴィラリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、アンダマン海沿いに専用ビーチのある聖域を提供しています。タイスタイルのリゾートには、予算と豪華なゲストの両方のための57のバンガローとヴィラがあり、スピードボートツアーやスキューバダイビングなどのアクティビティを提供しています。その素晴らしいレストランでは、ファイヤーショーと一緒に美味しい料理を提供しています。また、トンサイベイエリアで最大のスイミングプールもあります。ビーチからは、映画「ザビーチ」が撮影されたピピレイ島の景色を眺めることができます。ピピヴィラリゾート（SHA Plus +）を予約するには、ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信してください。