Phi Phi Villa Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.1
rating with
1206 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on the stunning tropical island of Ko Phi Phi, Phi Phi Villa Resort (SHA Plus+) offers a sanctuary with its own private beach along the Andaman Sea. The Thai-styled resort has 57 bungalows and villas for both budget and luxury guests and offers activities like speed boat tours and scuba diving. Its great restaurant serves delicious cuisine along with a fire show. It also even has the largest swimming pool in the Ton Sai Bay area. From the beach is a view of Phi Phi Lay Island where the movie The Beach was filmed. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Phi Phi Villa Resort (SHA Plus+).

Address / Map

1/5 Moo 7, Ton Sai Bay, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81210

