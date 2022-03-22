피피 빌라 리조트 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
아름다운 열대 섬인 코피피에 위치한 피피 빌라 리조트(SHA Plus+)는 안다만 해를 따라 자리한 전용 해변이 있는 안식처를 제공합니다. 태국 스타일의 리조트에는 저예산 및 고급 투숙객을 위한 57개의 방갈로와 빌라가 있으며 스피드 보트 투어 및 스쿠버 다이빙과 같은 활동을 제공합니다. 훌륭한 레스토랑은 화재 쇼와 함께 맛있는 요리를 제공합니다. Ton Sai Bay 지역에서 가장 큰 수영장도 있습니다. 해변에서 영화 비치의 촬영지인 피피 레이 섬의 전경이 보입니다. 원하는 숙박 날짜를 입력하고 온라인 예약 양식을 제출하여 Phi Phi Villa Resort(SHA Plus+)를 예약하십시오.