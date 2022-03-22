Phi Phi Villa Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Das Phi Phi Villa Resort (SHA Plus+) liegt auf der atemberaubenden tropischen Insel Ko Phi Phi und bietet ein Refugium mit eigenem Privatstrand an der Andamanensee. Das Resort im thailändischen Stil verfügt über 57 Bungalows und Villen für Budget- und Luxusgäste und bietet Aktivitäten wie Schnellboottouren und Tauchen. Das großartige Restaurant serviert köstliche Küche zusammen mit einer Feuershow. Es hat sogar den größten Swimmingpool in der Ton Sai Bay. Vom Strand aus hat man einen Blick auf die Insel Phi Phi Lay, wo der Film The Beach gedreht wurde. Bitte geben Sie Ihre bevorzugten Aufenthaltsdaten ein und senden Sie unser Online-Buchungsformular ab, um eine Reservierung im Phi Phi Villa Resort (SHA Plus+) vorzunehmen.