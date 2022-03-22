KRABI TEST & GO

皮皮别墅度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.1
通过
1206条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Phi Phi Villa Resort - Image 0
Phi Phi Villa Resort - Image 1
Phi Phi Villa Resort - Image 2
Phi Phi Villa Resort - Image 3
Phi Phi Villa Resort - Image 4
Phi Phi Villa Resort - Image 5
+6 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

皮皮岛别墅度假村 (SHA Plus+) 位于迷人的热带岛屿皮皮岛 (Ko Phi Phi)，在安达曼海沿岸拥有自己的私人海滩，是一处避难所。这家泰式度假村拥有 57 间平房和别墅，适合经济型和豪华型客人，并提供快艇之旅和水肺潜水等活动。其一流的餐厅供应美味佳肴和火表演。它还拥有通赛湾地区最大的游泳池。从海滩可以看到电影《海滩》的拍摄地皮皮岛。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格，以便在皮皮岛别墅度假村 (SHA Plus+) 进行预订。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是皮皮别墅度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 皮皮别墅度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

1/5 Moo 7, Ton Sai Bay, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81210

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

皮皮岛海景酒店
8.5

414 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛度假村
8.4

1621 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4

321 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU