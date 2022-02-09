BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand China Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8

2646レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in the center of Chinatown, Grand China Hotel is the ultimate choice of accommodation in Bangkok. The higher floors offer fantastic views of the city skyline and the Chao Phraya River. Room types range from Deluxe to Family Suite, ensuring every need is catered for. This elegant hotel boasts a buffet of facilities and services including an outdoor pool, a gymnasium, an aerobics studio, international restaurants, a cocktail lounge, and a fully equipped business center. There are several banquet rooms to accommodate conferences, events, or wedding parties. There’s always a lot to see and do as food, entertainment, and shopping surround the hotel. Short distances away are major tourist attractions such as the world famous Royal Grand Palace. Grand China Hotel assures maximum pleasure, convenience, and unforgettable memories.

住所/地図

215 Yaowaraj Rd., Samphantawong, China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

