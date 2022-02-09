Grand China Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Conveniently located in the center of Chinatown, Grand China Hotel is the ultimate choice of accommodation in Bangkok. The higher floors offer fantastic views of the city skyline and the Chao Phraya River. Room types range from Deluxe to Family Suite, ensuring every need is catered for. This elegant hotel boasts a buffet of facilities and services including an outdoor pool, a gymnasium, an aerobics studio, international restaurants, a cocktail lounge, and a fully equipped business center. There are several banquet rooms to accommodate conferences, events, or wedding parties. There’s always a lot to see and do as food, entertainment, and shopping surround the hotel. Short distances away are major tourist attractions such as the world famous Royal Grand Palace. Grand China Hotel assures maximum pleasure, convenience, and unforgettable memories.

