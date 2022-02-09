BANGKOK TEST & GO

Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5

316レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) is a modern 10-storey building and quick access to the city gives guests the convenience to tour around. Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) has 160 tastefully appointed rooms and fully serviced apartments, as well as a large conference room for private gatherings. For a hearty meal, Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus)’s restaurant boasts extensive menus of Western and Thai dishes. For guests’ recreational activities, Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) features all entertainment amenities that you could ask for. For your reservation at Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

住所/地図

73/39 Vipavadee Rangsit 64, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

