BANGKOK TEST & GO

Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5

316 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+11 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) is a modern 10-storey building and quick access to the city gives guests the convenience to tour around. Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) has 160 tastefully appointed rooms and fully serviced apartments, as well as a large conference room for private gatherings. For a hearty meal, Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus)’s restaurant boasts extensive menus of Western and Thai dishes. For guests’ recreational activities, Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) features all entertainment amenities that you could ask for. For your reservation at Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Ebina House (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

73/39 Vipavadee Rangsit 64, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
평가
506 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
평가
2646 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
평가
730 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
평가
75 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
평가
441 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
평가
1116 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
평가
2454 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU