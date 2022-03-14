CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

U Nimman Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
note avec
4069 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Nimmanhemin, U Nimman Chiang Mai is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. The city center is merely 4 km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. U Nimman Chiang Mai offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides 24-hour security, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The hotel features 147 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. With an ideal location and facilities to match, U Nimman Chiang Mai hits the spot in many ways.

Adresse / Carte

1 Nimmanhaemin Road, Tambon Suthep, Muang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

