CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

U Nimman Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
คะแนนจาก
4069
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 0
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 1
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 2
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 3
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 4
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 5
+24 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Nimmanhemin, U Nimman Chiang Mai is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. The city center is merely 4 km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. U Nimman Chiang Mai offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides 24-hour security, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The hotel features 147 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. With an ideal location and facilities to match, U Nimman Chiang Mai hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ U Nimman Chiang Mai ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ U Nimman Chiang Mai
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

1 Nimmanhaemin Road, Tambon Suthep, Muang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
65 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
381 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
20 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU