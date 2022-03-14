CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

U Nimman Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2

4069レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 0
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 1
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 2
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 3
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 4
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 5
+24 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Nimmanhemin, U Nimman Chiang Mai is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. The city center is merely 4 km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. U Nimman Chiang Mai offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides 24-hour security, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The hotel features 147 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. With an ideal location and facilities to match, U Nimman Chiang Mai hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
U Nimman Chiang Maiゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す U Nimman Chiang Mai
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

1 Nimmanhaemin Road, Tambon Suthep, Muang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
との評価
65 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
との評価
381 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
との評価
20 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU