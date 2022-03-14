CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

U Nimman Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
通过
4069条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 0
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 1
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 2
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 3
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 4
U Nimman Chiang Mai - Image 5
+24 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Nimmanhemin, U Nimman Chiang Mai is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. The city center is merely 4 km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. U Nimman Chiang Mai offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides 24-hour security, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The hotel features 147 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. With an ideal location and facilities to match, U Nimman Chiang Mai hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是U Nimman Chiang Mai的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 U Nimman Chiang Mai
查看所有评论

地址/地图

1 Nimmanhaemin Road, Tambon Suthep, Muang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9

65 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9

381 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8

20 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU