BANGKOK TEST & GO

THEA Serviced Apartment by TH District (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
note avec
27 avis
Mis à jour le March 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

THEA Serviced Apartment by TH DistrictTake a good wander and unveil the wonder of Bangkok with a stay at THEA Serviced Apartment by TH District. Lots to get done? Waste no time when you're just 3.4 km from Terminal 21. THEA Serviced Apartment by TH District lets you take quick trips for travel supplies, souvenirs, or locally made giftsHave a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by THEA Serviced Apartment by TH District. Keep up with all your communications easily with the serviced apartment's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the serviced apartment's airport transfer services. Taxi and shuttle services provided by the serviced apartment make exploring Bangkok even more convenient.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the serviced apartment. Front desk service is provided at the serviced apartment including safety deposit boxes. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the serviced apartment's ticket service. Packing light is possible at THEA Serviced Apartment by TH District thanks to the serviced apartment's laundry service keeping your clothes clean.For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the serviced apartment. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by serviced apartment.Enjoy the services offered at THEA Serviced Apartment by TH District from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the serviced apartment are equipped with linen service and air conditioning. Rooms at THEA Serviced Apartment by TH District come in multiple layout options including rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker and bottled water at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doDo you prefer to cook your own meals? Then you'll love the in-house BBQ facilities.Recreational facilities at THEA Serviced Apartment by TH District are designed for escape and relaxation. Spend some time relaxing at the serviced apartment's pool. Check out the serviced apartment's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.Around the propertyDon't miss out on all that Bangkok has to offer during your stay at THEA Serviced Apartment by TH District. The most famous landmark nearby is The Grand Palace just 11.0 km away. Never forget your time in Bangkok with a special gift or trinket from Chatuchak Weekend Market just 9.0 km away. Experience local culture through architecture at Jim Thompson House located 7.1 km away.Reasons to stay hereGet more than you bargain for here, which scores value for money higher than 96% of the city's accommodation.Past guests love the cleanliness here, ranking it higher than 95% of the city's accommodation.Staff and service here are considered high quality by past guests whose ratings put it above 96% of the city's options.

Adresse / Carte

37 Soi Ekamai 10 (or 12), Sukhumvit 63, Klongton Nue,Ekkamai 10 Alley, Klongton Nue, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

