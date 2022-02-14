CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.5
note avec
368 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 0
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 1
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 2
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 3
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 4
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 5
+40 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Overlooking the Mae Ping River, The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club provides a scenic setting for enjoying a relaxed vacation. Public transport options like rail and bus routes are found within walking distance of the hotel. Rooms are very well furnished and equipped with a host of amenities including a fridge, mini bar, and cable TV. Recreation facilities are provided with two outdoor pools, a health club, stocked library, and karaoke room. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy the numerous game options including tennis, badminton, table tennis, squash, and snooker.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

284 Moo 3, T.Don Kaew, A.Mae Rim, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
note avec
1034 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU