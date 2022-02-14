CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.5

368レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Overlooking the Mae Ping River, The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club provides a scenic setting for enjoying a relaxed vacation. Public transport options like rail and bus routes are found within walking distance of the hotel. Rooms are very well furnished and equipped with a host of amenities including a fridge, mini bar, and cable TV. Recreation facilities are provided with two outdoor pools, a health club, stocked library, and karaoke room. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy the numerous game options including tennis, badminton, table tennis, squash, and snooker.

住所/地図

284 Moo 3, T.Don Kaew, A.Mae Rim, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180

