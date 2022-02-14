The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Overlooking the Mae Ping River, The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club provides a scenic setting for enjoying a relaxed vacation. Public transport options like rail and bus routes are found within walking distance of the hotel. Rooms are very well furnished and equipped with a host of amenities including a fridge, mini bar, and cable TV. Recreation facilities are provided with two outdoor pools, a health club, stocked library, and karaoke room. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy the numerous game options including tennis, badminton, table tennis, squash, and snooker.

