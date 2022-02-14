CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.5

368 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 0
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 1
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 2
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 3
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 4
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 5
+40 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Overlooking the Mae Ping River, The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club provides a scenic setting for enjoying a relaxed vacation. Public transport options like rail and bus routes are found within walking distance of the hotel. Rooms are very well furnished and equipped with a host of amenities including a fridge, mini bar, and cable TV. Recreation facilities are provided with two outdoor pools, a health club, stocked library, and karaoke room. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy the numerous game options including tennis, badminton, table tennis, squash, and snooker.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

284 Moo 3, T.Don Kaew, A.Mae Rim, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
평가
1034 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU