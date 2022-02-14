CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.5
оценка с
368
Обновление February 14, 2022
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 0
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 1
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 2
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 3
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 4
The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club - Image 5
+40 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Overlooking the Mae Ping River, The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club provides a scenic setting for enjoying a relaxed vacation. Public transport options like rail and bus routes are found within walking distance of the hotel. Rooms are very well furnished and equipped with a host of amenities including a fridge, mini bar, and cable TV. Recreation facilities are provided with two outdoor pools, a health club, stocked library, and karaoke room. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy the numerous game options including tennis, badminton, table tennis, squash, and snooker.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Imperial Chiang Mai Resort & Sports Club
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

284 Moo 3, T.Don Kaew, A.Mae Rim, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
рейтинг с
1034 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
рейтинг с
1184 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU