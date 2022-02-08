Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiang Mai
Nestled in the heart of Old City, Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. Only 5 KM away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 10 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae.

Adresse / Carte

136/6, Ratchapakhinai Rd, Phra Singh, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

