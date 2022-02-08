CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
rating with
77 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Image 0
Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Image 1
Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Image 2
Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Image 3
Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Image 4
Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Image 5
+21 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Old City, Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. Only 5 KM away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 10 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

136/6, Ratchapakhinai Rd, Phra Singh, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU