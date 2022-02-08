CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8

77 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Nestled in the heart of Old City, Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. Only 5 KM away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 10 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae.

136/6, Ratchapakhinai Rd, Phra Singh, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

