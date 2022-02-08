CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
waardering met
77 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Image 0
Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Image 1
Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Image 2
Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Image 3
Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Image 4
Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae - Image 5
+21 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Old City, Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. Only 5 KM away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 10 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Saran Boutique Hotel Thapae
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

136/6, Ratchapakhinai Rd, Phra Singh, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU