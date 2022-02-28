CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
note avec
1384 avis
Mis à jour le February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located along the winding Ping River, with a stunning view of the Suthep Mountains, the 4.5-star RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort provides guests with a luxurious oasis to rejuvenate the senses. Each of the 35 gorgeous, newly renovated rooms with well-equipped facilities offers a veranda with a great view. Guests can pamper themselves with all the latest technology in health and wellness. Included in its large variety of facilities are a swimming pool, herbal steam room, hydro pool, whirlpool, massage treatments, and chromo therapy. Guests can also enjoy unlimited access to the yoga studio and fitness center.

Adresse / Carte

14 Charoenraj Road, T. Wat Kate, A. Muang, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

