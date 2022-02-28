CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7

1384レビューによる評価
更新日 February 28, 2022
RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort - Image 0
RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort - Image 1
RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort - Image 2
RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort - Image 3
RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort - Image 4
RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort - Image 5
+14 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located along the winding Ping River, with a stunning view of the Suthep Mountains, the 4.5-star RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort provides guests with a luxurious oasis to rejuvenate the senses. Each of the 35 gorgeous, newly renovated rooms with well-equipped facilities offers a veranda with a great view. Guests can pamper themselves with all the latest technology in health and wellness. Included in its large variety of facilities are a swimming pool, herbal steam room, hydro pool, whirlpool, massage treatments, and chromo therapy. Guests can also enjoy unlimited access to the yoga studio and fitness center.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

14 Charoenraj Road, T. Wat Kate, A. Muang, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
との評価
381 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
との評価
65 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
との評価
20 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU