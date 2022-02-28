CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
คะแนนจาก
1384
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located along the winding Ping River, with a stunning view of the Suthep Mountains, the 4.5-star RarinJinda Wellness Spa Resort provides guests with a luxurious oasis to rejuvenate the senses. Each of the 35 gorgeous, newly renovated rooms with well-equipped facilities offers a veranda with a great view. Guests can pamper themselves with all the latest technology in health and wellness. Included in its large variety of facilities are a swimming pool, herbal steam room, hydro pool, whirlpool, massage treatments, and chromo therapy. Guests can also enjoy unlimited access to the yoga studio and fitness center.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

14 Charoenraj Road, T. Wat Kate, A. Muang, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

