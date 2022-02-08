CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
note avec
1184 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
RÉPONSE RAPIDE

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery de manière prioritaire, et Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Scenery King Bed 58
฿25,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Scenery Twin Bed 58
฿25,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Escape 58
฿22,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Scenery Pavilion 110
฿44,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Plunge Pool Pavilion 133
฿44,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Piscine

Away from the city’s hustle and bustle, Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery is a total Zen experience. The 71 rooms of this northern boutique resort provide stunning views over the valley with rice and tea terraces. Yoga sessions in the early morning provide a perfect start to the day. Alternatively, pump those muscles or work off a few pounds in the fitness center after a swim in the infinity pool on the roof terrace. Feast at one of the several in-house restaurants, popular for producing European dishes and Lanna Thai cuisine. A visit to numerous temples in the city and several hours at the famous Night Bazaar will be the perfect ending of your day. Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery will provide all of the leisure needs that will guarantee a memorable vacation.

Adresse / Carte

192 Moo2 Banpong Hangdong, Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

