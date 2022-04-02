PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Phang-nga Test & Go Hotel

Phang-nga
8.4
note avec
350 avis
Mis à jour le April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated in Bangsak Beach, Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa is the perfect place to experience Khao Lak and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Koh Phrathong, Bangsak Beach, White Sand Beach. At Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, gift/souvenir shop, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa is home to 306 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as canoe, water park, yoga room, hot tub, private beach to make your stay truly unforgettable. Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Khao Lak.

Adresse / Carte

9/17 Petchkasem Rd., Moo 1 Kuk Kak, Takua Pa, Bangsak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

