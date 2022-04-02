PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Phang-nga Test & Go Hotel

Phang-nga
8.4

350 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+34 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated in Bangsak Beach, Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa is the perfect place to experience Khao Lak and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Koh Phrathong, Bangsak Beach, White Sand Beach. At Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, gift/souvenir shop, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa is home to 306 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as canoe, water park, yoga room, hot tub, private beach to make your stay truly unforgettable. Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Khao Lak.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

9/17 Petchkasem Rd., Moo 1 Kuk Kak, Takua Pa, Bangsak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

사로진
9.1
평가
229 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
칸타리 비치 빌라 & 스위트 - 카오락
8.6
평가
448 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
데바솜 카오락 비치 리조트 & 빌라
9.2
평가
377 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
헤이븐 카오락 리조트 - 성인 전용
8.8
평가
678 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아야라 빌라 호텔
8.2
평가
737 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 데 라 플로라 호텔
9.1
평가
372 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU