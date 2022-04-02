PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Phang-nga Test & Go Hotel

Phang-nga
8.4

350レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+34 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated in Bangsak Beach, Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa is the perfect place to experience Khao Lak and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Koh Phrathong, Bangsak Beach, White Sand Beach. At Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, gift/souvenir shop, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa is home to 306 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as canoe, water park, yoga room, hot tub, private beach to make your stay truly unforgettable. Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Khao Lak.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Mai Khao Lak Beach Resort & Spa
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

9/17 Petchkasem Rd., Moo 1 Kuk Kak, Takua Pa, Bangsak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

サロジン
9.1
との評価
229 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
デヴァソムカオラックビーチリゾート＆ヴィラ
9.2
との評価
377 レビュー
から ฿-1
ヘブンカオラックリゾート-大人専用
8.8
との評価
678 レビュー
から ฿-1
アヤラヴィラズホテル
8.2
との評価
737 レビュー
から ฿-1
カサデラフローラホテル
9.1
との評価
372 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU