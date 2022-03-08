BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Diamond Suites Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
note avec
11569 avis
Mis à jour le March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ideally located in the famous shopping district of Pratunam, the 4-star Grand Diamond Suites Hotel is close to the BTS skytrain line, making it a great base to explore this vibrant city. All 172 luxuriously appointed suites and 4 heavenly penthouses provide panoramic views of the Bangkok skyline. Families, couples, and groups of friends will all find the spacious all-suite rooms comfortable and accommodating. The hotel restaurant is famous for its international breakfast buffet line made up from Japanese, Chinese, Western, and Thai selections. Other facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, fitness gym with a locker room, a Jacuzzi, steam room, and sauna. Guests can enjoy a world-renowned oil or tradition Thai massage at the in-house spa. All-in-all, Grand Diamond Suites Hotel is a smart choice for both business and leisure travelers.

888 Petchburi Road, Rajthevi , Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

