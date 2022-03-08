BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Diamond Suites Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
оценка с
11569
Обновление March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideally located in the famous shopping district of Pratunam, the 4-star Grand Diamond Suites Hotel is close to the BTS skytrain line, making it a great base to explore this vibrant city. All 172 luxuriously appointed suites and 4 heavenly penthouses provide panoramic views of the Bangkok skyline. Families, couples, and groups of friends will all find the spacious all-suite rooms comfortable and accommodating. The hotel restaurant is famous for its international breakfast buffet line made up from Japanese, Chinese, Western, and Thai selections. Other facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, fitness gym with a locker room, a Jacuzzi, steam room, and sauna. Guests can enjoy a world-renowned oil or tradition Thai massage at the in-house spa. All-in-all, Grand Diamond Suites Hotel is a smart choice for both business and leisure travelers.

888 Petchburi Road, Rajthevi , Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

