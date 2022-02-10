BANGKOK TEST & GO

Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7
note avec
9318 avis
Mis à jour le February 10, 2022
Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Image 0
Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Image 1
Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Image 2
Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Image 3
Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Image 4
Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Image 5
+42 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Baiyoke Suite Hotel is designed to provide the utmost comfort and convenience for the discerning leisure or business traveler. Centrally located in the heart of downtown Bangkok, Baiyoke Suite Hotel is surrounded by three large department stores and wholesale shops and within walking distance to Central World Plaza. Baiyoke Suite Hotel's 255 suites are fully equipped with modern facilities, and each room has an enviable panoramic view of the city. Facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, massage treatments and sauna, health club, and business center.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Baiyoke Suite Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Baiyoke Suite Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

130 Rajprarop Rd, Rajthevee, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
note avec
7337 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
2605 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
note avec
4953 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
note avec
2062 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
note avec
57 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
note avec
1116 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU