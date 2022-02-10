Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Baiyoke Suite Hotel is designed to provide the utmost comfort and convenience for the discerning leisure or business traveler. Centrally located in the heart of downtown Bangkok, Baiyoke Suite Hotel is surrounded by three large department stores and wholesale shops and within walking distance to Central World Plaza. Baiyoke Suite Hotel's 255 suites are fully equipped with modern facilities, and each room has an enviable panoramic view of the city. Facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, massage treatments and sauna, health club, and business center.

