BANGKOK TEST & GO

Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7
通过
9318条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Image 0
Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Image 1
Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Image 2
Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Image 3
Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Image 4
Baiyoke Suite Hotel - Image 5
+42 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Baiyoke Suite Hotel is designed to provide the utmost comfort and convenience for the discerning leisure or business traveler. Centrally located in the heart of downtown Bangkok, Baiyoke Suite Hotel is surrounded by three large department stores and wholesale shops and within walking distance to Central World Plaza. Baiyoke Suite Hotel's 255 suites are fully equipped with modern facilities, and each room has an enviable panoramic view of the city. Facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, massage treatments and sauna, health club, and business center.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Baiyoke Suite Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Baiyoke Suite Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

130 Rajprarop Rd, Rajthevee, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4

7337 评论
฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4

2605 评论
฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7

4953 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5

57 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU