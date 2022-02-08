CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
note avec
1033 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than Baan U Sabai Boutique House. The city center is merely 02. Km away and the airport can be reached within 5 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Baan U Sabai Boutique House is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The hotel features 14 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, slippers, towels. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Baan U Sabai Boutique House your home away from home.

Adresse / Carte

213/7 Mahidol Rd. T. Changklan Muang Chiangmai, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

