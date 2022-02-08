CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5

1033 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 0
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 1
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 2
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 3
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 4
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 5
+23 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than Baan U Sabai Boutique House. The city center is merely 02. Km away and the airport can be reached within 5 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Baan U Sabai Boutique House is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The hotel features 14 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, slippers, towels. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Baan U Sabai Boutique House your home away from home.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Baan U Sabai Boutique House 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Baan U Sabai Boutique House
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

213/7 Mahidol Rd. T. Changklan Muang Chiangmai, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU