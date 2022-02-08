CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
คะแนนจาก
1033
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 0
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 1
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 2
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 3
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 4
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 5
+23 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than Baan U Sabai Boutique House. The city center is merely 02. Km away and the airport can be reached within 5 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Baan U Sabai Boutique House is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The hotel features 14 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, slippers, towels. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Baan U Sabai Boutique House your home away from home.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Baan U Sabai Boutique House ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Baan U Sabai Boutique House
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

213/7 Mahidol Rd. T. Changklan Muang Chiangmai, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1184 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU